Ress Life Investments A/S - Company Announcement shareholder announcement

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 26 February 2020
Corporate Announcement 10/2020
Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 31 of the Capital Markets Act.
Pursuant to section 31 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Ress Life Investments A/S holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
On 26 February 2020, Ress Life Investments A/S holds a total of 3,744 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 1,872,000, corresponding to 4.01% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
Pursuant to section 85 of the Companies Act Ress Life Investments A/S is not entitled to exercise voting rights on own shares and the voting share capital must be calculated less the shares held by Ress Life Investments A/S as own shares.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel +46 8 545 282 27
Attachment
- Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement shareholder announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9cbfa6c-e7ee-4fa8-9678-7134e447ffd6)