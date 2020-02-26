Whatever It Takes - Private: Arton Gjonbalaj Joins Rhombus to Expand National Footprint with Premium Brand Advertisers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Rhombus, the leading platform for advertising around social embeds, today announced Arton Gjonbalaj as its new Director of Brand Partnerships. At Rhombus, Arton is responsible for building new client relationships as well as growing relationships with existing clients. To date, Arton has helped Rhombus forge new relationships with leading brand advertisers such as Disney, Jimmy John's, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and others. Within the past month, Rhombus has significantly bolstered its leadership team, announcing Jeff Rich as EVP of Revenue, Mike Garite as Vice President or Product and Katie Black as Director of Publisher Development.

"We're constantly looking to strengthen our team with the industry's best and brightest in digital, social and ad tech--those who understand the complex nuances of our converging ecosystem and can clearly articulate how Rhombus addresses its clients' challenges," said Jeff Rich, EVP of Revenue at Rhombus. "Arton is exactly the type of consultative expert who can successfully guide brands through the convergence of social and digital as Rhombus expands its portfolio of solutions."

Prior to Rhombus, Arton served various leadership roles focused on business development and brand partnerships at both emerging startups as well as established industry players, including Imgur, Say Media (acquired by Maven in 2018), Interactive One, and Olapic (acquired by Monotype for $130M in 2016). Throughout his career, Arton became a critical player in expanding his companies' national footprint with agencies and blue chip advertisers by bringing them solutions that solved their most pressing business challenges. Not only did Arton bring the largest digital-led brand direct partnership in Interactive One's history, he also introduced the first private marketplace (PMP) programmatic deals at both Interactive One and SAY Media, opening up new revenue sources.

"As an ambassador to brands, it's important to me to surface client solutions that not only solve their challenges but also bring innovation to the table," said Arton Gjonbalaj, Director of Brand Partnerships at Rhombus. "From Day 1 at Rhombus, I was excited to call on the network I've built over the past eight years because Rhombus has truly developed the most simple, brand-safe solution out there that allows advertisers to engage with consumers in real-time during the most relevant, trending moments. I look forward to working with the team to help Rhombus's platform realize its endless potential for innovation."

To learn more, email contact@rhombusads.com.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is the only provider of social embed data for marketers and publishers. Its platform enables brands to target ads around contextually relevant social embeds. For its publishing partners, Rhombus offers a way to monetize the social embeds already living on their pages.

RHOMBUS



Buy Social. On Digital.

To learn more, email contact@rhombusads.com or visit www.rhombusads.com

Arton Gjonbalaj, Director of Brand Partnerships at Rhombus



CONTACT INFORMATION

Nikki Reyes

WIT Strategy for Rhombus

nreyes@witstrategy.com

(408) 499-0033



SOURCE: Rhombus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577864/Arton-Gjonbalaj-Joins-Rhombus-to-Expand-National-Footprint-with-Premium-Brand-Advertisers