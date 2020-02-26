Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Update on ReNeuron Group (RENE)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / The first set of 12-month data from the ongoing retinitis pigmentosa (RP) eye study has been released showing a stable longer-term response, which is excellent. However, the 12-month data are only for three patients so far with mean numbers reported. ReNeuron aims to present more RP eye data over 2020. Stroke data from the CTX PISCES III trial are expected around mid-2021. We retain the indicative value of ReNeuron at £197m.

We retain our indicative value of £197m or 624p per share. This uses a 25% probability of success for hRP therapy. It is possible that hRPC could become the major valuation contributor over 2020. The CTX stroke indication is a major unmet need, but the PISCES III trial cannot produce data before mid-2021 with our expected launch window being from 2024 onwards.

Click here to view the full report.

