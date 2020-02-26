

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira dropped against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, as the threat of a global coronavirus pandemic grew.



Five European countries have reported cases linked to Italy, while new cases soared in South Korea, with an American soldier in the country becoming the first U.S. serviceman to be infected.



The Turkish Lira fell to a 9-1/2 month low of 6.1632 versus the greenback from Tuesday's closing value of 6.0891. Next likely support for the currency is seen around the 6.5 level.



