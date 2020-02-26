Borås Elnät to Deploy Itron's Industrial IoT Network and Smart Electric Meters to Meet New Functional Requirements in Sweden

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Borås Elnät, an electricity provider in the city of Borås in Västra Götaland County, Sweden, to deploy its Industrial IoT network and replace the utility's existing meters with 46,000 smart electric meters from Itron. The deployment will equip the utility to meet new regulatory demands that will take effect in Sweden in 2025.

With Itron's solution, which will include project management and implementation, Borås Elnät will enhance visibility into the operation of its electricity distribution network with access to near real-time information on energy use and grid operations, which will enable its customers to use energy more efficiently. With the ability to quickly detect unusual grid conditions, the utility will also be equipped to proactively monitor faults and outages and send alarms to alert customers and utility crews.

The solution will also enable Borås Elnät to lay the foundation for future smart city and energy efficiency initiatives to meet the utility's evolving needs. With Itron's interoperable IoT network, the utility will be equipped to manage smart city applications like smart streetlights, smart parking and traffic management, while also integrating distributed energy resources.

"We are committed to providing a stable, well-functioning electricity and communications network for our customers," said Richard Bern, CEO of Borås Elnät. "We selected Itron for this contract because its solution will be the most beneficial to Borås Elnät according to our tender evaluation criteria, which included quality, price and advanced value-added functions of the solution."

"Our proven solution will equip Borås Elnät to meet new regulatory demands and modernize its electric infrastructure," said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. "With Itron's multi-application network and smart devices, Borås Elnät will be able to realize its energy efficiency and customer service goals today while preparing for the future."

