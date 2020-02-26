

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Corona Virus panic is growing day-by-day and in a new turn of events one U.S. Soldier was tested positive in South Korea. He is the first U.S. Service member to be confirmed with the Covid 19 virus type. The number of confirmed cases of corona infection in China lowered to 406 on Tuesday from 508 cases on Monday.



Asian shares finished lower on Wednesday, while European shares are trading down. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening slightly positive.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 17.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday sharply lower. The Dow plunged 879.44 points or 3.2 percent to 27,081.36, the Nasdaq plummeted 255.67 points or 2.8 percent to 8,965.61 and the S&P 500 slumped 97.68 points or 3 percent to 3,128.21.



On the economic front, the Commerce, and the Housing & Urban Development department's New Home Sales for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 710K, up from 694K in the prior month.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Confidence Index as 76.5.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 0.4 million barrels, while Gasoline Inventories were down 2.0 million barrels.



The Survey of Business Uncertainty report for February will be published at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Business Uncertainty Index was 115.5 and Business Expectations Index was 103.6.



Two year Floating Rate Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and Five year Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Avista Corp. reported an increase in fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders to $50.8 million or $0.76 per share, from $45.8 million or $0.70 per share in the prior year.



For 2020, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.15. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.99 per share.



Asian stocks fell on Wednesday. Chinese stocks fell notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 25.12 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,987.93, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.73 percent to 26,696.49.



Japanese stocks hit a four-month low. The Nikkei average ended down 179.22 points, or 0.79 percent, at 22,426.19, marking its lowest closing level since Oct. 15, 2019. The broader Topix index closed 0.75 percent lower at 1,606.17.



Australian markets fell for a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 158.50 points, or 2.31 percent, to 6,708.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 163.10 points, or 2.35 percent, at 6,790.70.



European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 48.81points or 0.86 percent. The German DAX is losing 126.80 points or 1.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 50.65 points or 0.72 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is losing 85.08 points or 0.81 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.80 percent.



