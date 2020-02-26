The first set of 12-month data from the ongoing retinitis pigmentosa (RP) eye study has been released showing a stable longer-term response, which is excellent. However, the 12-month data are only for three patients so far with mean numbers reported. ReNeuron aims to present more RP eye data over 2020. Stroke data from the CTX PISCES III trial are expected around mid-2021. We retain the indicative value of ReNeuron at £197m.

