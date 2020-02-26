Topia Introduces Industry-First Global Talent Mobility Assessment Framework

New framework enables enterprises to self-assess readiness to effectively deploy and manage talent around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, today announced the availability of the industry's first Global Talent Mobility Assessment framework , which evaluates enterprise readiness to deploy and manage talent around the world. The framework scores organizations in four key areas-operational efficiency, data maturity, compliance management, and employee experience-providing insight on their current state and recommendations on how to drive improvements in strategy and process. In addition, International Data Corporation (IDC) released a white paper sponsored by Topia titled, " Global Talent Mobility: The Workforce Imperative ," which details the geographic trends and generational demands for choice and international experience that make global talent mobility critical to talent strategy and business success.1

With scarcity of talent a reality today, organizations are seeking highly skilled workers wherever they may be in the world. In fact, IDC predicts that 30 percent of Forbes Global 2000 firms will function as "borderless organizations" by 2024.2

"The 20th-century talent market, defined by geography and limited mobility, is being upended," said Lisa Rowan, Research Vice President, HR, Talent, and Learning Strategies for IDC. "The 21st century's borderless talent market is far more competitive and demands a flexible team approach that draws on resources when needed and from wherever they reside, making global talent mobility an imperative."

The Global Talent Mobility Assessment framework draws on Topia's experience working with some of the world's leading brands including AXA, Dell, Equinor, Morningstar, and Schneider Electric. The assessment grades organizations in the following four areas and provides a composite score for overall global talent mobility readiness:

Global talent mobility empowers enterprise HR teams to deploy, manage, and engage employees anywhere in the world. This drives competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time. Topia's Global Talent Mobility platform enables businesses to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent and business strategy with enhanced employee experiences.

"Organizations of all sizes are experiencing lower-than-ideal employee engagement while facing talent and skills shortages around the globe," said Steve Black, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Topia. "Global talent mobility addresses these challenges by enabling firms to compete successfully in a borderless global economy. The Global Talent Mobility Assessment framework helps them discover where they excel and where they need to transform."

HR leaders can learn more about the Global Talent Mobility Assessment framework and review a complimentary copy of the IDC white paper here . For additional context on the new framework please see related blog post . IDC Analyst Lisa Rowan and Topia's Chief Strategy Officer Steve Black will co-host a webinar on this topic on Tuesday, March 24. To register for the webinar please click here .

