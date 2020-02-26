Protiviti Teams Up with Global Golf Standout Matthew Fitzpatrick and Augusta National Women's Amateur Champion Jennifer Kupcho as Brand Ambassadors

Partnerships with rising stars align with the company's commitment to innovation, inclusion and integrity

MENLO PARK, California, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has entered into ambassador partnerships with professional golfers Matthew Fitzpatrick (PGA TOUR and European Tour) and Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) to expand the firm's brand and support the players' careers as they compete worldwide.

The partnerships are part of a broader plan to promote the Protiviti brand while providing unique opportunities to engage employees and clients alike. As part of the sponsorship program, both players are sporting the Protiviti name on their shirts during all golf-related appearances. Additionally, the golfers may join with Protiviti in philanthropic efforts, including the company's global 'i on Hunger' program.

At 25 years old, Fitzpatrick is currently ranked 24th in the world. He became the youngest Englishman to win five European Tour events and was named to the European Ryder Cup team at age 21. In 2013, Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Amateur Championship. He attended Northwestern University before beginning his professional career in 2014.

History-making champion of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, Kupcho was the #1-ranked amateur golfer in the world prior to turning professional in May 2019. The 2018 NCAA D1 Individual Champion, she was a four-time All-American at Wake Forest University. Only 22 years old, Kupcho quickly established herself on the LPGA with three top-5 finishes in her 2019 rookie campaign.

"We're excited to team up with Matthew and Jennifer and support the next generation of golf professionals through our global golf brand ambassador program," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "Our decision to work with them became obvious because both players strongly embody Protiviti's values of innovation, integrity and inclusion both on and off the golf course. We look forward to championing their progress."

Reflecting on the opportunity with Protiviti, Kupcho said: "I'm proud to partner with a company that believes in doing the right thing while driving positive industry changes. I found that my personal values were very aligned with the way Protiviti infuses its values across its worldwide organization - and puts its people front and center."

Said Fitzpatrick: "As I thought about the partnership, I found many similarities in my approach to golf and Protiviti's approach to business. Overcoming challenges and problem-solving are important in any field, and their practice of using innovation to drive performance is something that really resonated with me."

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Fitzpatrick and Kupcho and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit here.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through our network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries, Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

