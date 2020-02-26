Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its new article that illustrates the role of big data in smart farming. This article also sheds light on the importance of analytics and machine learning in driving improvements within the organic farming industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005535/en/

The growing use of commercial farming methodologies has caused a major tradeoff in the quality of the food being produced. Large scale farming practices combined with unstructured supply chain networks have not only diminished nutrition but have led to a rise in waste and food safety contamination risks. Today big data in smart farming has gained immense popularity as it plays a crucial role in driving improvements across segments. However, with access to several data sets from disparate sources data management issues have started to be a major concern for players in the organic farming industry. We at Quantzig, understand the challenges facing this sector, which is why we've developed solutions that focus on leveraging big data in smart farming. Big data in smart farming also plays a key role in helping businesses build a data-driven business culture by offering access to data-driven insights to various segments within the organization.

At Quantzig, we believe that organizations must leverage big data analytics to tackle the complexities in today's data sets. Request a FREE proposal for in-depth insights on our big data analytics solutions portfolio.

Benefits of Leveraging Big Data in Smart Farming

Adhere to food safety regulations

Big data in smart farming empowers businesses to prevent food spoilage and maintain food quality by enabling them to instantly access details on food contamination. The collection and analysis of data that offers insights into humidity, temperature, and chemicals will help also them gain a better picture of the quality of food being produced.

Big data in smart farming plays a crucial role in helping businesses identify and capitalize on new opportunities. Request a free demo to know more about our big data analytics solutions.

Improve operations equipment management

Applying big data-based insights to improve machine performance can help the organic farming industry to effectively track and monitor issues around machine failure and downtime. This not only aids in the smooth delivery of the produce but helps prevent issues that may hinder their ability to drive performance.

We can help you drive profitable growth by guiding you throughout your analytics journey. Contact our analytics experts to learn more about big data in smart farming.

Predict yield by analyzing several key factors

Big data within the organic farming industry acts as a powerful tool that helps transform every facet of an organization. It also enables businesses to predict their yield by deploying mathematical models and machine learning to analyze data around leaf biomass index, chemicals, and weather conditions.

Embedding big data analytics into your business processes can be quite challenging, but it helps you maximize the value of data by analyzing data from various sources to create customized reports. The goal is to help decision-makers within the organic farming sector to understand and analyze data to make crucial decisions and warn them about changes that go beyond a defined threshold.

Would you like to learn more about the future of the organic farming industry? Read the complete article here: https://bit.ly/386Kqdb

About Quantzig

Quantzigis a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005535/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us