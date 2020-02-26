Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813102 ISIN: CA85472N1096 Ticker-Symbol: S3A 
Frankfurt
26.02.20
08:23 Uhr
27,200 Euro
-0,600
-2,16 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STANTEC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANTEC INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LINCOLN GOLD MINING
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC0,044-4,35 %
STANTEC INC27,200-2,16 %