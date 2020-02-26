Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - Lincoln Gold Mining (TSXV: LMG) has engaged Stantec Inc. of Reno, Nevada as lead consultant to oversee and complete the Environmental Impact Statement or EIS for the Pine Grove Gold Project. The Pine Grove Gold Project is located 20 miles south of Yerington in the Walker Lane Mining district of Western Nevada.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lincoln" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_w1cep33e/Lincoln-Gold-Engages-Stantec-as-Lead-Consultant-to-Complete-EIS-for-Pine-Grove-Permitting

Lincoln Gold Mining is an advanced-stage gold mine development company holding 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project which has a NI 43-101 compliant open pit gold resource in 2 pits where the gold mineralization outcrops at surface.

Lincoln is now in the final stage of permitting with the US Forest Service for a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

Paul Saxton, President & CEO stated: "Lincoln's management is pleased that Stantec will lead the completion of the EIS alongside the US Forest Service. Lincoln would like to thank the consultants and the US Forest Service for their keen interest and commitment to move the Pine Grove project from exploration and development into production. As a significant amount of studies and reports have already been completed, we hope to make quick progress on this last stage of permitting for the Pine Grove Gold Project."

Stantec Inc., an international company that provides professional consulting services including engineering, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects, is working closely with the US Forest Service, the lead agency for the Pine Grove project.

The US Forest Service has authorized and is directing the various studies to be conducted by Stantec that will culminate in the EIS that will be submitted for review under the National Environmental Policy Act.

The NEPA approval would be the final permitting approval needed for the Pine Grove project to proceed to the construction phase of an open-pit, heap leach operation and onto commercial production.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.LincolnMining.com, contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO at 604-688-7377 by or by email at saxton@LincolnMining.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52823