Five Companies Transforming the Future of Breast Cancer Care

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When caught early enough, the five-year survival rates are 99%, says the American Cancer Society. However, early detection is essential, which is why experts strongly advised screening. After all, "Where the breast cancer is located, where it has spread to, how big it is-all that plays a role in different treatment options for patients," says Dr. Keith Wells, a medical oncologist at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute, as quoted by KVAL13 . To assist patients, companies are racing to produce cost-effective screening methods that offer greater accuracy, speed, and comfort than traditional methods. As you might expect, the market for breast imaging with existing methods has been big. In fact, according to Meticulous Research , the global breast imaging market will be worth up to $5.13 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the next four years. Some of the top companies leading the fight for better cancer detection include Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO)(OTCPK: IZOZF), Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), NeGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS).

Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO)(OTCPK: IZOZF) BREAKING NEWS: Izotropic Corporation has extended the terms of its exclusive global License Agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The amendments under the revised exclusive global License Agreement relate to the formal Commercialization Plan of breast CT technology developed at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. Due to unforeseen delays with patent prosecutions and completing important patent applications and filings, there was mutual desire by the parties to negotiate an extension. The Company now has until January 2027 to execute on the terms agreed to under the Commercialization Plan and expects to meet the terms of the Commercialization Plan under the Licensing Agreement well before this date. In consideration of this extension, a nominal payment of $20,000 per annum will be made until commercialization terms are completed. Extending the commercialization terms and timeline is a material development for the Company and we wish to acknowledge the support and cooperation provided by the Regents of the University of California and UC Davis.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming investor conferences : Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, March 3 at 8 am ET; The Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 10 at 2:35 pm ET.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) will participate in the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations, will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

NeGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Company has scheduled a web-cast and conference call to discuss their fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (844) 602-0380 (domestic) and (862) 298-0970 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on March 5, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international).

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, and provided an update on Clovis' clinical development programs and regulatory and commercial outlook for 2020. "This is an encouraging time for Clovis, as we launch Rubraca in multiple European countries in the recurrent ovarian cancer maintenance indication and prepare for a potential U.S. approval and launch of Rubraca in patients with BRCA1/2-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer," said Patrick J. Mahaffy, CEO and President of Clovis Oncology. "We also look forward to initial clinical data from lucitanib combination studies later this year, and initiating clinical development with FAP-2286, our peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy product candidate. This program, as well as our ongoing discovery collaboration with 3B Pharmaceuticals, provides us an exciting opportunity to be a leader in an important new area of oncology drug development."

