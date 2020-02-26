Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
26.02.2020 | 15:33
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 26

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 25 February 2020 was 863.88p (ex income) 867.24p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board


Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

26 February 2020

