FactMR: Anti-fatigue Cosmetics Sales to Grow at 4% CAGR During 2019 - 2029; Creams Remain Top Selling, Reveals Fact.MR

Prominent players in the anti-fatigue cosmetics market are emphasizing organic and natural product ingredients and diversification of portfolios in developed markets to gain a competitive advantage.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / The anti-fatigue cosmetics industry is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4% between 2019 and 2029. Impact of unhealthy eating habits, high stress, and improper sleep patterns are the primary factors driving sales. The transition from conventional grooming products to specifically anti-fatigue options will continue to aid the growth of the anti-fatigue cosmetics market, reveals Fact.MR in its new study.

"Consumers have evolved beyond traditional grooming products and are developing strong interest in functional products such as anti-fatigue cosmetics. Although representing a niche segment currently, these cosmetics reflect a promising growth outlook in the following years," concludes the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of the 170-page report on the anti-fatigue cosmetics market-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4501

Anti-fatigue Cosmetics Market - Key Takeaways

Creams remain bestsellers, accounting for around 35% of total sales in market.

Offline sales continue to contribute significantly, majorly accounted by supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Natural ingredients such as pomegranate, seaweed, cucumber, herbs, and citrus fruits are entering mainstream.

Anti-fatigue cosmetics are to gain major consumer demand as organic ingredients generate lucrative opportunities for producers.

North America remains the leading regional market, with the rising incidences of chronic fatigue and insomnia.

Anti-fatigue Cosmetics Market - Key Driving Factors

Hectic lifestyle and rising levels of pollution are driving the adoption of anti-fatigue cosmetics.

Widening product range is sustaining growth of the industry.

The rising number of awareness campaigns about skin care procedures by cosmetics brands is a major driver.

A transition from synthetic to natural ingredients contributes to sales of anti-fatigue cosmetics.

Explore 81 tables and 136 figures in the study. Request ToC of the report at-

https://www.factmr.com/report/4501/antifatigue-cosmetics-market

Anti-fatigue Cosmetics Market - Key Constraints

Widespread proliferation of counterfeit products is a major challenge for anti-fatigue cosmetics manufacturers.

Competition Landscape

The global anti-fatigue cosmetics market is largely fragmented. The leading players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to Colame Cosmetics Co., L'Oréal, Christian Dior SE, Unilever plc, and Estee Lauder. Market leaders are investing in product innovation. Key players are channeling their efforts in consumer engagement practices through social media platforms. Marketing and promotion strategies are also gaining importance as indicated by the Fact.MR report.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the anti-fatigue cosmetics market. Global, regional and country level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the anti-fatigue cosmetics market are covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers compelling insights on the anti-fatigue cosmetics market on the basis of product form (cream, oil, lotion, serum, and gel), distribution channel (offline and online), across six regions (Middle East and Africa, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America).

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Color Cosmetics Market- Learn more about the key influencing factors affecting the global color cosmetics market poised for robust growth during the projection period (2017-2022).

Fragrances Market- Acquire comprehensive knowledge about the global fragrances market through Fact.MR's detailed report covering niche segments, market dynamics, recent industry developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Organic Color Cosmetic Products Market- Obtain Fact.MR's comprehensive analysis on the global organic color cosmetic products market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2017-2022.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Retail & Consumer Goods sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

CONTACT:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Blog - https://blog.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1279/global-antifatigue-cosmetics-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577972/Anti-fatigue-Cosmetics-Sales-to-Grow-at-4-CAGR-During-2019--2029-Creams-Remain-Top-Selling-Reveals-FactMR