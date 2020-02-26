FactMR: Online Sales of Organic Bedding Gain Momentum; Sustainability Material Trend to Drive Adoption, Concludes Fact.MR in a New Study

Increasing consumer preferences for eco-friendly materials and premium lifestyle commodities will remain the primary contributor to the organic bedding market, High product durability, and natural materials further accelerate demand.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Global organic bedding market is set to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% through the end of 2029, as per the recent market intelligence study of Fact.MR. Businesses in the organic bedding market are increasingly pushing for investments in product development activities to boost their portfolios and meet evolving consumer requirements.

"E-commerce expansion is enabling organic bedding manufacturers to reach consumers with greater efficiency, thereby increasing accessibility and affordability. The growing appreciation for inherent properties of natural materials in organic bedding amps up product demand across the globe," says the Fact.MR report.

Request PDF Sample of 250+ pages report on the organic bedding market: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4503

Organic Bedding Market: Key Findings

Bed linens account for around 33% of overall sales, driven by the introduction of novel materials.

Plant-based bed sheets from cotton, bamboo, and similar materials are gaining popularity for their temperature regulation properties.

Rising number of new players in the industry is resulting in better credibility and visibility of such products.

Offline channels continue to hold a major share in total sales; online sales are poised to grow at a faster rate.

The Asia Pacific would remain a highly lucrative market for organic bedding manufacturers.

Organic Bedding Market: Key Driving Factors

Organic bedding is free from toxins and conventional pesticides, which are key drivers for demand growth.

Design innovations to suit various sleeping postures and deliver comfort are increasing the adoption rates.

Increasing per capita spending on lifestyle products is positively influencing the industry.

Explore 212 figures, 94 tables in the study. Request ToC of the report at: https://www.factmr.com/report/4503/organic-bedding-market

Organic Bedding: Key Market Restraints

Higher costs associated with the production and sales of organic bedding is a major challenge.

Fluctuations in the availability of raw materials continue to hamper market growth.

Competition Landscape

The global organic bedding market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on introducing new product lines with innovative designs by leveraging the rising popularity of organic materials. The report has also profiled key players in the global organic bedding market, including but not limited to, The Natural Sleep Store, COYUCHI, SOL ORGANICS, The Organic Mattress, and Good Night Naturals.

About the Report

This 250+ pages study provides detailed forecast data on the organic bedding market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (mattress, bed linen, pillows, blankets, and others) and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Detailed Coverage of the Retail and Consumer Goods Landscape

Tamper Evident Labels Market- The study analyzes the internal and external factors impacting competition in the tamper-evident labels market.

Breast Shell Market- A detailed analysis of the latest market updates and design developments that play a crucial role in helping businesses formulate key strategies that will affect demand for breast shells around the world.

Shelf Liners Market- The report discusses the interrelations of the shelf liners market to the global economy and retail and consumer goods sector.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Retail & Consumer Goods sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

CONTACT:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Blog - https://blog.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1281/global-organic-bedding-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577974/Online-Sales-of-Organic-Bedding-Gain-Momentum-Sustainability-Material-Trend-to-Drive-Adoption-Concludes-FactMR-in-a-New-Study