Provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Regulatory News:
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
Date
Total number of issued shares
Number of real voting rights
Theoretical number of voting rights
31 January 2020
136,681,843
136,385,987
136,561,695
Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of 820,091,058
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005573/en/
Contacts:
CARMILA