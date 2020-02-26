Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.02.2020 | 15:57
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, February 26

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:26 February 2020

Name of applicant:Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:27 August 2019To:25 February 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:7,849,838
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:7,849,838

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913
© 2020 PR Newswire