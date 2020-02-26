Tobra Medical Inc.: Tobra Medical Reports 113% Sales Revenue Growth For 2019 Driven By The Wildly Popular Tobra Bone Basket

WAKE FOREST, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Tobra Medical Inc., a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection in surgical procedures, released their 2019 annual revenue and volume growth today. The company reported a massive 113% revenue growth and 112% volume unit growth in 2019 compared to 2018. The tremendous growth was spearheaded by the wildly successful Tobra Bone Basket. The cutting-edge and patented Tobra Bone Basket witnessed an explosive sales revenue growth of 113% and a volume unit growth of 104% in 2019. "The widespread use of the Tobra Bone Basket is being adopted by spine surgeons much faster than we forecasted due to the unique mesh basket filtration system that allows for continuous filtration making the Tobra Bone Basket efficient and easy to use," said Tobra Medical Founder and President Brad Collins. "Healthcare facilities have welcomed the affordable price and value that Tobra offers and have quickly recognized the opportunity for Tobra Bone Basket's substantial financial savings by reducing or eliminating costly allograft bone substitutes." Tobra Medical reported quick adoption primarily in teaching facilities, IDNs, community hospitals and surgery centers. Due to faster than expected growth, Tobra Medical plans to increase its support of many surgeon societies and facility administration meetings in 2020 to spread the brand awareness of "Bone Collection Made Easy" at an affordable price.

For more information, please visit

www.tobrabonebasket.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tobra-medical-inc/

About Tobra Medical

Tobra Medical is headquartered in Wake Forest, NC and is a specialty medical device company focused on autograft bone and specimen collection devices for use in the operating room. Founded in 2015 with a vision to innovate effective and economical autograft bone and specimen collection systems, Tobra Medical launched their first products nationally in January 2018. Located in the Research Triangle Region of North Carolina, Tobra Medical leverages a collaboration of high performing medical engineers, surgeons, and operating room personnel to innovate solutions to improve better clinical patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tobramedical.com or email info@tobramedical.com

CONTACT:

info@tobramedical.com

(866) 777-1505

SOURCE: Tobra Medical Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577866/Tobra-Medical-Reports-113-Sales-Revenue-Growth-For-2019-Driven-By-The-Wildly-Popular-Tobra-Bone-Basket