GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé: Sustained organic growth in all three division in 2019 (+10.8%)

Paris, 26 February 2020, 5:30 pm

(in millions of euros) Q4 20191 Q4 20182 Change (organic) 2019[1] 2018[2] Change (organic) Smart Safety Systems 32.9 32.8 +0.4%

(+2.6%) 112.5 102.1 +10.2%

(+13.1%) Protection of High-Risk Installations 26.7 24.0 +11.3%

(+18.0%) 91.8 90.9 +1.0%

(+11.0%) 3D Printing 20.0 19.4 +3.1%

(+0.0%) 71.3 60.9 +17.1%

(+6.3%) Structure and disposals (0.2) (0.3) n.s. (0.9) (0.7) n.s. Consolidated revenue 79.4 75.8 +4.6%

(+7.6%) 274.6 253.2 +8.5%

(+10.8%) Backlog at end of period 606.2 214.0 +183.3%

Groupe Gorgé's revenue in 2019 rose by 8.5% on a reported basis and 10.8% like-for-like, in line with the targets and driven by all divisions. The Group's revenue was up 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to €79.4 million (+7.6% like-for-like).

At 31 December 2019, Groupe Gorgé's backlog was €606.2 million, a near-threefold increase compared with 31 December 2018.

In the Smart Safety Systems division, consolidated revenue was €112.5 million in 2019, up sharply by 10.2% on a reported basis and 13.1% like-for-like, when neutralising the contributions of SSI and EN Moteurs sold in 2018. Revenue was up 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to €32.9 million, and +2.6% like-for-like, affected by the decline in Simulation activity.

At 31 December 2019, the division's backlog stood at €526.3 million, multiplied by 4.4 compared with 31 December 2018. It provides an exceptionally clear outlook for the next few years.

In the Protection of High-Risk Installations division, 2019 was marked by the continued review of the business portfolio with the disposal of Cimlec Group in July 2019 and the recovery of Nuclear and Fire Protection activities in order to resume an upward path of profitable growth. Revenue in 2019 was €91.8 million, up 1.0% on a reported basis and 11.0% like-for-like. As expected, this reflects the continued improvement of all the division's activities. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the division reported growth of 11.3%, driven by the Fire Protection business.

The division's backlog stood at €73.8 million at 31 December 2019, down 14.7% compared with 31 December 2018 and 14.2% like-for-like, affected by a base effect in 2018. This decline does not reflect the positive commercial momentum expected in 2020 for the division.

Revenue for the 3D Printing division totalled €71.3 million at 31 December 2019, up sharply by 17.1% compared with 2018 (+6.3% like-for-like). The division grew by 3.1% in the fourth quarter on a reported basis (stable like-for-like), despite a high comparison base in 2018. The quarterly performance reflects contrasted trends in the activities. Revenue for the Systems activity was up 0.5% and Products 13.7% this quarter.

2020 outlook

The Group is expecting record income for 2019, thanks to the improved profitability of all its divisions and the profit of more than €20 million from the disposal of Cimlec Group.

For 2020, the Group expects the following changes in its markets:

In the Smart Safety Systems division, Robotics should continue to perform very well, bolstered by the robotics order from the Belgian and Dutch navies, which is expected to represent an annual contribution of approximately €15 million. Some major new opportunities for mine hunting contracts have already been identified in several countries and could materialise within the next 36 months. Growth in the Aerospace activity is expected to be more moderate.

In the current macro environment, the division is targeting revenue growth of about 10% in 2020.

In the Protection of High-Risk Installations division, the commercial outlook is expected to be good across its markets with the resumption of Oil & Gas and Nuclear projects. The growth trend observed in the fourth quarter should increase in 2020.

The 3D Printing division has been working for several years on 3D Printing industrialisation projects in various business sectors. These projects involve a large number of machines dedicated to production applications consuming several tonnes of material. Although no industrial orders were signed in 2019, the Group hopes to receive its first such order in the next few months.

The division is targeting revenue growth of around 5% in 2020.

Accordingly, in 2020, the Group is setting the following targets:

revenue growth of about 10%,

improved income for all divisions.

Next financial reporting date:

Presentation of 2019 annual results on Monday, 23 March 2020 after market closure.

Raphaël Gorgé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Loïc Le Berre, Chief Financial Officer, will take this opportunity to share their comments on Groupe Gorgé's results with the financial community and answer questions from analysts, during a conference held on:

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, at 10:00 am

at the Centre de Conférence Edouard VII - 23 Rue Édouard VII, 75009 Paris.



About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector. In its thirty-year history, Groupe Gorgé has always developed and driven the latest technological and industrial innovations.





Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.



Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.



3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.



The Group reported revenue of €274,6 M in 2019. It is backed by 1,800 employees and operations in 7 countries.





More information on:

www.groupe-gorge.com



Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris B

ISIN code: FR0000062671

Ticker code: GOE



Investor Contact:

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Investor/analyst Relations

Tel: +33 1 44 77 94 77

E-mail: investors@groupe-gorge.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder Relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 72

E-mail: apetureaux@actus.fr





Press Contacts:

Manon Clairet

Financial Press Relations

Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73

E-mail: mclairet@actus.fr



Disclaimer

GROUPE GORGE press releases may contain forward-looking statements regarding GROUPE GORGE's targets. These forward-looking statements reflect GROUPE GORGE's current expectations. Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. The risks and uncertainties that could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets include, in addition to those indicated in the press release: the strength of competition; the development of markets in which the Group operates and notably the 3D printing division; currency fluctuations; obtaining the export authorizations that may be required for certain activities; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, laws, regulations or their enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technological advances; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key staff; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; manufacturing and supply chain bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.). Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Document de Référence (Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers), available on our website www.groupe-gorge.com. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other unanticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors, such as changes in the economic situation or financial markets, could also have a material adverse effect on our targets.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe shares or securities in GROUPE GORGE or in its listed subsidiaries in any country whatsoever.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates

from Groupe Gorgé!

@GroupeGorge

[1] Unaudited figures.

[2] In the Protection of High-Risk Installations division, Cimlec and its subsidiaries (Cimlec Group) were disposed of on 9 July 2019. In accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, revenue for 2019 and historical data do not include the Cimlec Group's contribution.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2dwaMWaYW+byG5rZ5WXaWNmaWeUlGXGbmiayWqeZpmWmmuTlWdib8XKZm9jl25u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62298-groupe-gorge-_q4-and-fy2019-revenue.pdf