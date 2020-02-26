(Article R. 225-73-1 of French Commercial Code)
Regulatory News:
Elior Group(Paris:ELIOR)
Date
Total number of shares1 in the capital
Total number of voting rights
February 12, 2020
174 092 839
Gross total of voting rights: 174 092 839
Net total2 of voting rights: 173 504 879
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
1Par value 0.01 each
2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights
