Regulatory News:

The annual shareholders' meeting (ordinary and extraordinary meeting) of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) - whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris will take place on Friday March 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at its headquarter 9-11 allée de l'Arche 92032 Paris La Défense (the entrance is situated 17 avenue de l'Arche).

The statutory notice of meeting (in French only) was published in France's official legal journal (BALO) on February 12, 2020 and updated on February 26, 2020.

In addition, in accordance with the applicable regulations, the initial and updated statutory notice of meeting and the full notice of meeting which includes the agenda, proposes resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the Meeting are available for consultation from this day, on the Company's website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting).

The information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the full notice of meeting as well as in the 2018-2019 universal registration document, which is also available on the Company's website at www.eliorgroup.com (under Finance/Shareholders/2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting). All the documents and information relating to the annual shareholders' meeting will also be made available to shareholders at the Company's head office at 9-11 allée de l'Arche 92032 Paris La Défense, France, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Subject to the limits and timeframes provided for in the applicable laws and regulations, shareholders may ask that these documents be sent directly to them by submitting a written request to BNP Paribas Securities, either by post (BNP Paribas Securities CTO Assemblées Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 93761 Pantin Cedex France), or by fax (+33 (0)1 40 14 58 90).

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets. With strong positions in six countries, the Group generated €4,923 million in revenue in fiscal 2018-2019.

Our 110,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005383/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group