Technavio has been monitoring the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 163-page report with TOC on "Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in North America Analysis Report by Geography (US and Rest of North America), Product (Conveyor system, AS/RS, Robotics system, and AGV), End-users (Automotive, E-commerce and 3PL, Food and beverage, Retail, and Others)".

https://www.technavio.com/report/automated-material-handling-equipment-market-in-north-america-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of fulfillment centers in North America. In addition, the emergence of smart factories is anticipated to boost the growth of the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in North America.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry has resulted in an increase in the number of fulfillment centers in North America. For instance, in August 2019, Adidas AG opened a new distribution center in Pennsylvania, US, which is capable of handling up to 200,000 units on peak days. Similarly, in 2019, Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in Oklahoma, US. The company also announced its plans to establish a new fulfillment center in Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario. Such large-scale fulfillment centers will require AMHE to ensure efficiency in operations, driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, and Industrial Automation. The company offers a wide range of material handling equipment for various end-user industries. Some of the products offered by the company include IRB 1100 and IRB 120.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Factory and Distribution Automation, e-Factory Automation, Automotive Factory Automation, Airport Technologies, Auto Washing Technologies, and Contec. The company offers a wide range of storage systems, conveyor systems, and sorting and picking systems for end-user applications.

Fives

Fives operates its business through segments such as Automotive, Logistics, Cement, Energy, Metals, Aerospace and industry, and Others. The company offers a wide range of AHME products in Intralogistics and Automation.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Information Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure Industrial Systems, Electronic Systems Equipment, High Functional Materials Components, Automotive Systems, Smart Life Ecofriendly Systems, and Construction Machinery. The company offers automated material handling equipment such as belt conveyors, transportation robots, elevators, cranes, sorting machines, and automatic warehouses equipment.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers solutions for automated material handling such as BeltAIS conveyor monitoring solutions and Train Load-Out (TLO) control systems.

Technavio has segmented the automated material handling equipment market based on the product, end-users, and region.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Conveyor system

AS/RS

Robotics system

AGV

Automated Material Handling Equipment End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Automotive

E-commerce and 3PL

Food and beverage

Retail

Others

Automated Material Handling Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

US

Rest of North America

