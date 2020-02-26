Truckersbooks, Inc.: TruckersBooks Launches a Mobile Bookkeeping Manager App for Owner Operator Truckers and Small Fleet Owners in Time for Tax Time, to Make the 2019 Year-End Tax Reporting Process for Truckers, Hassle-Free.

BARRIE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / This Mobile App will simplify the 2019 tax reporting process and give truckers a new way to do their own bookkeeping and save money, without bookkeeping experience and have monthly financial reports that allow them to always know their numbers without having to call an accountant.

Key features within the app is how it allows truckers to send us the bookkeeping business papers each month by simply snapping pictures of each document and click a submit link to send us the information for bookkeeping processing and the creation of operating result reports that allows them to know the numbers without bookkeeping experience

The app also includes a data capture feature that allows truckers to send us the bookkeeping business information for processing as data instead of paper by selecting the expense type from a drop-down chart-of-account expense list, including expense amount so truckers can click submit to send us the information for bookkeeping processing.

About TruckersBooks

In business for over 20 years, providing bookkeeping and tax services to truckers.

In 2018 the company decided to move the company from paper to paperless and customize an APP that would empower truckers to do their own bookkeeping and keep their books up to date and tax filing ready for accountant to do the tax filings.

Truckers Mobile Bookkeeping App will provide truckers with a set of monthly operating result financial reports to make it easy for them to always know the numbers without bookkeeping experience and without having to call an accountant.

