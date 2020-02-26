Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116BS ISIN: LU1057788488 Ticker-Symbol: TR5 
Tradegate
26.02.20
09:36 Uhr
22,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINSEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINSEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,800
22,000
19:16
21,800
22,000
19:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRINSEO
TRINSEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRINSEO SA22,4000,00 %