Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.1914 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 454676 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 49057 EQS News ID: 984401 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)