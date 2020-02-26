Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG Wirecard AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 26.02.2020 / 18:34 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: Wirecard AG Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35 PLZ: 85609 Ort: Aschheim b. München Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Citigroup Inc. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 19.02.2020 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG 7.b.2.) neu 0,49 % 4,54 % 5,03 % 123565586 letzte 3,74 % 1,19 % 4,93 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE0007472060 0 603109 0,00 % 0,49 % Summe 603109 0,49 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm- / Verfall raum / te rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Rückübertragungsan- 1689157 1,37 % spruch aus Wertpapierleihe Summe 1689157 1,37 % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % EXCHANGEABLE 18.09.2024 436 0 % BOND LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) LONG CALL 20.03.2020 13400 0,01 % OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) LONG CALL 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 % OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) LONG CALL 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:125 ) LONG CALL 20.03.2020 47000 0,04 % OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) LONG CALL 17.04.2020 60000 0,05 % OPTION ( Strike Price:145 ) LONG CALL 19.06.2020 34400 0,03 % OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) LONG CALL 19.06.2020 55000 0,04 % OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) LONG CALL 19.06.2020 31000 0,03 % OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) LONG CALL 19.06.2020 10000 0,01 % OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) LONG CALL 19.06.2020 102000 0,08 % OPTION ( Strike Price:130 ) LONG CALL 19.06.2020 12600 0,01 % OPTION ( Strike Price:128 ) LONG CALL 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 % OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) LONG CALL 18.09.2020 70000 0,06 % OPTION ( Strike Price:130 ) LONG CALL 18.12.2020 35000 0,03 % OPTION ( Strike Price:150 ) LONG CALL 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 % OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) LONG CALL 18.12.2020 185000 0,15 % OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) LONG CALL 18.06.2021 500 0 % OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) LONG CALL 18.06.2021 1500 0 % OPTION ( Strike Price:280 ) LONG CALL 17.12.2021 32000 0,03 % OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) LONG CALL 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) LONG CALL 17.12.2021 30000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 7000 0,01 % OPTION ( Strike Price:110 ) SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 15000 0,01 % OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 180000 0,15 % OPTION ( Strike Price:200 ) SHORT PUT 20.03.2020 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:92 ) SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 30000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:68 ) SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 18800 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 200000 0,16 % OPTION ( Strike Price:180 ) SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:92 ) SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 125000 0,10 % OPTION ( Strike Price:68 ) SHORT PUT 18.09.2020 37500 0,03 % OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 50000 0,04 % OPTION ( Strike Price:84 ) SHORT PUT 18.12.2020 30000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:120 ) SHORT PUT 18.06.2021 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:140 ) SHORT PUT 17.12.2021 25000 0,02 % OPTION ( Strike Price:100 ) WARRANTS 14.12.2020 1494 0 % WARRANTS 15.06.2020 928 0 % WARRANTS 16.03.2020 1930 0 % WARRANTS 15.06.2020 51 0 % WARRANTS 16.03.2020 56 0 % WARRANTS 14.09.2020 1933 0 % WARRANTS 15.06.2020 26 0 % WARRANTS 20.02.2020 5 0 % OTC SHORT PUT 21.02.2020 29700 0,02 % OPTION (Strike Price:120) OTC SWAP 20.03.2020 215566 0,17 % OTC SHORT PUT 27.03.2020 6156 0 % OPTION (Strike Price:129.95) OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 13255 0,01 % OPTION (Strike Price:105.61) OTC SHORT PUT 31.03.2020 4954 0 % OPTION (Strike Price:121.12) OTC SHORT PUT 17.04.2020 47400 0,04 % OPTION (Strike Price:100) OTC SHORT PUT 27.04.2020 9882 0,01 % OPTION (Strike Price:80.95) OTC SWAP 05.05.2020 92146 0,07 % OTC SWAP 15.05.2020 1547 0 % OTC SWAP 18.05.2020 4288 0 % OTC SWAP 19.05.2020 479000 0,39 % OTC SWAP 20.05.2020 327 0 % OTC SHORT PUT 19.06.2020 64200 0,05 % OPTION (Strike Price:80) OTC SHORT PUT 17.08.2020 2707 0 % OPTION (Strike Price:147.75) OTC SHORT PUT 24.08.2020 13684 0,01 % OPTION (Strike Price:146.16) OTC SWAP 02.09.2020 17560 0,01 % OTC SHORT PUT 04.09.2020 4865 0 % OPTION (Strike Price:82.21) OTC SHORT PUT 30.09.2020 11134 0,01 % OPTION (Strike Price:145.5) OTC SWAP 02.10.2020 1836 0 % OTC SWAP 02.12.2020 46376 0,04 % OTC SWAP 17.12.2020 252440 0,20 % OTC SHORT PUT 03.02.2021 4861 0 % OPTION (Strike Price:82.29) OTC SWAP 09.09.2021 24927 0,02 % OTC SWAP 30.11.2021 11246 0,01 % OTC SWAP 02.08.2022 238250 0,19 % OTC SHORT PUT 07.10.2022 14196 0,01 % OPTION (Strike Price:105.66) OTC SHORT PUT 05.12.2022 20868 0,02 % OPTION (Strike Price:71.88) OTC SWAP 02.02.2023 181539 0,15 % OTC SWAP 24.02.2023 8907 0,01 % OTC SHORT PUT 19.01.2026 49085 0,04 % OPTION (Strike Price:57.04) OTC SHORT PUT 09.02.2026 22523 0,02 % OPTION (Strike Price:66.6) Summe 3919984 3,17 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Citigroup Inc. % % % Citigroup Global % % % Markets Holdings Inc. Citigroup Financial % % % Products Inc. Citigroup Global % % % Markets Holding Bahamas Limited Citigroup Global % % % Markets Limited Citigroup Global % % % Markets Europe AG 9. 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum 21.02.2020