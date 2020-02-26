Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTMU LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.4812 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1736700 CODE: LTMU LN ISIN: LU1900066629 ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTMU LN Sequence No.: 49147 EQS News ID: 984581 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)