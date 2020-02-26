Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.2812 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2476000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 49066 EQS News ID: 984419 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 26, 2020 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)