Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.8828 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 597200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 49061 EQS News ID: 984409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)