Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 345.3596 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22118 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 49028

February 26, 2020 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)