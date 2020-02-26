Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Feb-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 277.9485 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3179120 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 49000 EQS News ID: 984287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2020 12:20 ET (17:20 GMT)