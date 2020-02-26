The global bicycle carbon frames market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Consumers in developed and developing countries such as the US, Germany, Netherlands, China, and India are exhibiting a strong demand for premium bicycles. This can be attributed to rising disposable incomes and the growing affinity toward cycling adventures. In addition, the growing popularity of e-bikes has significantly increased the demand for bicycle frames made of carbon fiber. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global bicycle carbon frames market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of high-performance carbon fiber will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Development of High-Performance Carbon Fiber

The growing consumer demand for premium bicycles is encouraging vendors to increase the use of high-performance materials to introduce light-weight and durable bicycles. The use of high-performance carbon fiber improves the performance of bicycles in terms of impact resistance, vibrational dampening, and weight. Carbon fibers constitute a major portion of bicycle carbon frames. Therefore, the advent of the high-performance carbon fiber will have a positive impact on the growth of the global bicycle carbon frames market.

"Use of 3D printing technology in bicycle manufacturing and the increase in online purchase of bicycle carbon will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bicycle carbon frames market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (manual bicycles and e-bikes).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing popularity of sporting activities such as road bicycle racing and mountain bike racing in the region.

