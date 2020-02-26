The Coretec Group Inc.: The Coretec Group Highlights Progress with CHS Commercialization, Patents, and Upcoming Shareholder Call in Shareholder Letter

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC PINK:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials ("CHS"), today issued a letter from CEO Michael Kraft to its shareholders:

Dear Coretec Shareholders and Interested Parties:

First, I wish to thank you for your interest and ongoing support of The Coretec Group.

From the beginning of Q4 2019 into 2020, you have seen our concerted effort to communicate corporate updates, industry analysis, and market opportunities that will propel Coretec and its cyclohexasilane (CHS) technology into commercialization. The purpose of this letter is to outline key highlights.

To distribute more frequent updates on company activity, we have increased our frequency and presence on social media. We encourage all interested parties and our valued shareholders to connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

In Q4 2019, the Coretec team made strides towards evaluating a potential partner for CHS manufacturing. Coretec met with the European-based global materials manufacturer in December where both parties confidentially shared IP, reviewed the patent landscape and discussed a supplier partnership. More details of our initial meeting can be found here.

Also in 2019, Coretec secured a provisional patent that protects our IP and planned commercialization process for CHS for a full calendar year, at the end of which we will file a full patent. Over this past year, our team has continued to refine and develop the exact claims that we want to include within the full patent filing, which will protect CHS from competitors.

In addition, we have and will continue to have protectable IP in applications that utilize CHS to improve performance such as solar, LED, battery and printable electronics.

Finally, on Tuesday April 7th, we will hold a shareholder call to highlight these and other updates, as well as take questions from our shareholders about the Company's activity and strategic goals. To submit questions prior, please fill out our Contact Us form and include your question in the Comments section. Further, to ensure your question is considered, please submit prior to March 27, 2020. We will share additional information on how to join the shareholder call and its exact time on our website and social media pages in the near future.

We appreciate your ongoing support and look forward to connecting with you on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, as well as on our April 7th call.

Michael Kraft

CEO - The Coretec Group Inc.

