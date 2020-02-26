WALLIX: 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR AND INVESTOR EVENTS PROGRAM

WALLIX GROUP, a software company providing cyber security and governance solutions for information systems access, has published its financial calendar for 2020 and program of investor events.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
- 2019 yearly turnover 13 February 2020
- 2019 yearly results 26 March 2020
- 2020 half-yearly turnover 23 July 2020
- 2020 half-yearly results 15 October 2020
These dates have yet to be confirmed and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued at the end of the Euronext market trading day.
INVESTOR EVENTS
- Oddo Forum 9 and 10 January 2020
- SFAF Meeting 27 March 2020
- SmallCap Event 14 & 15 April 2020
- Midcap Partners Forum 13 May 2020
- SFAF Meeting 16 October 2020
- Actionaria show November 2020
About WALLIX
WALLIX is a cybersecurity software vendor dedicated to defending and fostering organizations' success and renown against the cyberthreats they are facing. For over a decade, WALLIX has strived to protect companies, public organizations, as well as service providers' most critical IT and strategic assets against data breaches. Founded in 2003, WALLIX is the first European cybersecurity software vendor to be publicly traded in 2015 (EuroNext ALLIX code).
WALLIX accompanies more than 1 000 worldwide companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. WALLIX is being named among the PAM leaders in the Product categories of the KuppingerCole 2018 Leadership Compass report. In 2017 and 2018, WALLIX was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.
For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com
