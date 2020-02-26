Technavio has been monitoring the global farm automated weather stations market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 27.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market Analysis Report by Product (Battery-based farm AWS and Cable-based farm AWS), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the rising prominence of conservation in agriculture practices. In addition, the rising popularity of micro weather forecasting is expected to boost the growth of the farm automated weather stations market.

The rapid penetration of smartphones among farmers has increased awareness about the importance of precision weather forecasting and its impact on crop production. This is encouraging several technology solutions companies to provide micro weather forecasting techniques to farmers. Some vendors are introducing solutions with added functionalities such as impact analysis, map views, and timelines related to micro weather forecasts to help farmers make better decisions. Therefore, the growing popularity of micro weather forecasting is expected to foster the growth of the global farm automated weather stations market during the forecast period.

Major Five Farm Automated Weather Stations Market Companies:

Aeron Systems

Aeron Systems operates its business across segments such as Inertial Sensors Systems, IoT/ M2M Devices, Automatic Weather Station for Smart Agriculture (AWS), Weather Monitoring Station for Solar Power Plants (WMS), Intelligent Air Quality Monitoring System (iAQMS), Intelligent Water Quality Monitoring System (iWQMS), and Tilt Sensor and Display System. The company offers a wide range of farm automated weather stations. ARN-AWS Automatic Weather Station is one of the key offerings of the company.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc. operates its business across segments such as Sensors, Measurement Devices, Communications, Power, Enclosures, Tripods, and Towers, Software, and OEM Products. The company offers a wide range of farm automated weather stations. Some of the products offered by the company include WxPRO Research-Grade Entry-Level Weather Station, MetPRO Research-Grade Meteorological Station, and ET107 Evapotranspiration Monitoring Station.

Cimel Electronique SAS

Cimel Electronique SAS operates its business across segments such as Air quality, Satellite, Climate Science, Meteorology, Aviation, and Solar. The company offers AWS suitable for agricultural applications. Some of the products offered by the company are CimAGRO COMPACT, CimAGRO EVOLUTIVE, and CimAGRO SELECTIVE Automatic Weather Stations.

Davis Instruments Corp.

Davis Instruments Corp. operates the business across segments such as Weather Monitoring and Marine Outdoor Recreation. The company offers a wide range of farm AWS such as Vantage Vue, Vantage Pro2, and EnviroMonitor.

Delta-T Devices Ltd.

Delta-T Devices Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Soil Science, Data Loggers, Plant Science, Meteorology, Solar Energy, and Horticulture and Irrigation. The company offers WS-GP1 and WS-GP2 automatic weather stations for agriculture-related weather monitoring.

Farm Automated Weather Stations Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Battery-based farm AWS

Cable-based farm AWS

Farm Automated Weather Stations Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Farm Automated Weather Stations Market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

