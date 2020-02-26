

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department continued this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing that its sale of $41 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.150 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.448 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed that this month's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes attracted below average demand.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



