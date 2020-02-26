The global telecom billing outsourcing market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005583/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing consumer demand for high-quality services is compelling telecom operators to offer multiple product catalogs, such as a combination of voice, data, and text. With the rise in the number of unique mobile subscribers, billing process management is becoming more challenging for telecommunication service providers. To overcome such challenges, telecom operators are increasingly outsourcing the billing process, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40001

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of convergent billing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market: Rising Popularity of Convergent Billing

Telecommunication companies are increasingly adopting convergent billing solutions to provide personalized offers and deals at attractive prices. It allows customers to avail multiple services at discounted prices under a unified billing system. It also allows telecom operators to provide centralized customer care and support for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Moreover, convergent billing helps telecom operators to attract new customers and encourages existing customers to add new services. The increasing popularity of convergent billing is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global telecom billing outsourcing market during the forecast period.

"Emergence of cloud-based billing services and the evolution of next-generation technologies will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global telecom billing outsourcing market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and customer type (wireless and fixed line).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to a significant rise in the number of mobile and fixed line subscriber base in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005583/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/