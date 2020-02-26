The water softener market is expected to grow by USD 559.36 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Softener Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of water softeners helps to control the consumption of water as soft water reduces the need for detergents by more than 50%, owing to the absence of minerals that interact with cleaning products. Similarly, the use of soft water reduces skin problems which often appears as a result of the use of hard water for bathing and cleansing. Soft water also prolongs the life of appliances such as water heaters, dishwashers, and washing machines. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of these benefits associated with water softening products. In addition, the depletion of freshwater sources is further fueling the demand for water softeners. These factors are expected to increase the sales of water softeners during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Water Softener Market: Emergence of Recent Technological Advances

Growing environmental concerns are encouraging customers, manufacturers, and governments to look for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. To cater to this demand manufacturers are developing technologically advanced water softening systems which help to reduce water wastage. These systems help to improve the efficiency of water and salt. These systems help to reduce the sodium and chloride content in water to increase the efficiency of water in all its uses. Some manufacturers have introduced regeneration-efficient water softening systems by using demand-initiated regeneration. This ensures a reduction in the frequency of product regeneration as well as a reduction in the sodium and chloride contribution from water softeners. These advanced technologies are expected to have a positive impact on the market.

"Factors such as the introduction of smart water softeners, and the increasing demand for salt-free water softeners from the residential segment will have a positive impact on the growth of the water softener market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Water Softener Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the water softener market by end-user (residential and commercial), product (salt-based and salt-free), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the water softener market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for automatic and technologically advanced water softener systems, and growing consumer awareness.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

