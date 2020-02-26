Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that G. Jeffrey Boujoukos, the Director of its Philadelphia Regional Office, will leave the agency at the end of the month after nearly 11 years of service.

Mr. Boujoukos has served at the helm of the SEC's Philadelphia office since December 2016, overseeing the agency's enforcement and examinations in the region. Before his appointment to Regional Director, Mr. Boujoukos supervised the enforcement program in the Philadelphia office as an Associate Director, and managed the Philadelphia trial unit as Regional Trial Counsel.

Since late 2016, Mr. Boujoukos has led a staff of approximately 160 enforcement attorneys, accountants, investigators, and compliance examiners who investigate and enforce the federal securities laws and perform compliance inspections in the Philadelphia region. The Philadelphia office has jurisdiction over nearly 1,200 investment advisers and investment companies with over $10 trillion in assets under management, over 65 mutual fund complexes, and over 240 broker-dealers with over 14,500 branch offices.

"Jeff has been an exemplary leader in the Commission's commitment to investors. Jeff has led by example in fighting fraud and educating our Main Street investors," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "His dedication to our mission and to the Philadelphia Regional Office will have a lasting impact in Philadelphia and beyond, and I thank him for his counsel to me and his many years of service to the Commission."

"Jeff has made great contributions to the SEC's mission and leaves behind a legacy of accomplishments," said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Under Jeff's leadership of Philadelphia's regional office, the SEC has brought many significant cases that have left an indelible mark on the Philadelphia region and the SEC as a whole."

"Jeff is an exceptional attorney and an even better colleague," said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. "Jeff's substantial experience and enthusiasm greatly benefited the agency and the Philadelphia office.We will miss him."

"Jeff has been a tremendous advocate for investors during his time at the Philadelphia Regional Office," said Peter B. Driscoll, Director of the SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). "Jeff's thoughtfulness and leadership on examination issues and investor outreach greatly advanced OCIE's mission of protecting investors. We thank him for all of his efforts."

Mr. Boujoukos said, "It has been an honor to come to work each day with the staff of the Philadelphia Office and the SEC. Their dedication, collaboration and unwavering commitment to the SEC's mission is extraordinary. I am proud of the work we have done together and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the SEC's culture of excellence."

Under Mr. Boujoukos' supervision and leadership, the Philadelphia office has brought numerous groundbreaking enforcement actions that have protected Main Street investors and have involved a variety of securities law violations, including:

Halting an ongoing Ponzi-like scheme that raised more than $345 million from over 230 investors across the United States;

Charges against a Pennsylvania investment adviser for operating a $100 million investment advisory fraud;

Charges against BP p.l.c. for misleading investors regarding the Deepwater Horizon oil spill by significantly understating the flow rate in multiple reports filed with the SEC;

Numerous insider trading matters, including the successful trial against two brokers who traded on inside information ahead of the $1.2 billion acquisition of SPSS Inc. in 2009 by IBM Corp.; the successful trial against an employee of a credit card company who stole information from his employer to trade in advance of retail company earnings announcements; and a matter involving alleged insider trading by professional baseball players and others in the securities of Advanced Medical Optics, Inc;

Charges against seven firms that collectively were responsible for providing the SEC with incomplete and inaccurate securities trading data for more than 100 million transactions; and

Cases involving investment advisors, including matters involving undisclosed additional transactional costs beyond "wrap fees," false advertisement of assets under management and performance, and inappropriate share class selection.

Mr. Boujoukos has also spearheaded the SEC's outreach efforts to retail investors in the Philadelphia Region, meeting with senior investors, college and high school students, as well as members of the military to promote financial literacy and help protect against fraud.

Prior to joining the SEC in 2009, Mr. Boujoukos was an associate and later a partner in the litigation department of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Philadelphia. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1989, and graduated with honors from Temple University School of Law in 1992.