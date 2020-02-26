

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $6.38 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $1.10 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $5.47 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $38.88 million from $31.19 million last year.



STAAR Surgical Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.47 Mln. vs. $3.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $38.88 Mln vs. $31.19 Mln last year.



