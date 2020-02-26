DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2020 / Running a small business is not for the faint of heart; between daily operations and bookkeeping, marketing, and customer service, most small business owners have their hands full in more ways than one. Spencer Shaver Denver, a renowned composer and film producer, is also a respected small business consultant. The owner and executive producer of Skyward Artists Group has worked with over 100 small businesses to date, consulting in marketing, HR, staffing, and more. Spencer Shaver Denver is his three tips for budget-friendly small business marketing.

3 Tips for Small Business Marketing on a Budget

Social Media

According to Statista, by 2021, there will be about 3.02 billion social media users worldwide. Currently, about 70% of the U.S. population uses social media. Social media platforms, which include Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, are excellent ways to connect with your audience, attracting new prospects and engaging existing customers. It's also cost-effective as most platforms are free to use. Before posting, research your target demographic to find what platforms they use most, what times they're online and what kind of content they're most likely to respond to. Research indicates across the board most audiences are more likely to engage with video or photos as opposed to plain text. You can find more tips here. Build a Website

While social media profiles are essential, Spencer Shaver Denver says they don't take the place of a business website. Your website is like a digital storefront, an opportunity to share with your audience your story, what products and services you offer, and your contact information and location. Research shows most modern consumers research brands or products online before making a decision. Even if you don't have an e-commerce component, a website is a must. Start Blogging

Your website can also have a blog filled with content your customer base may be interested in. Spencer Shaver Denver advises a blog can position you as an industry expert and improve your site's rankings in search engines, making it more visible to people searching for products and services like yours. For instance, a chiropractor may have blog entries regarding how chiropractic care works, how it can treat various problems, and a FAQ. Keep your posts interesting with a variety of engaging content. Incorporate keywords as well to further improve search engine rankings.

More on Spencer Shaver Denver

Spencer Shaver's resume is peppered with a range of impressive titles from business consultancy and entrepreneurship to philanthropy and filmography. But behind everything he does is his steadfast faith, inspiring him constantly to create in His name.

Since becoming a martial arts instructor in 1995, Spencer Shaver Denver's fighting spirit has given him the drive needed to succeed in all of his professional ventures, from executive producing the film Lost Temple to founding Skyward Artists Group. Spencer Shaver Denver looks forward to creating more meaningful work, from documentary films to business plans, while helping other creators and businesspeople explore opportunities, follow their dreams, and achieve their goals.

