The plating on plastics (POP) market is expected to grow by USD 275.75 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

ABS is one of the widely used plastics for plating. Electronics and appliances are the key users of plastics for plating, followed by the transportation sector. The automotive industry uses high-quality plastic with superior ductility to ensure recovery from impact. ABS is used for manufacture of various exterior and interior parts in commercial and passenger vehicles. In addition, the growing trend of using lightweight materials in vehicles to reduce their weight and emissions is driving the use of ABS in the transportation industry. APAC was a key consumer of ABS resins in 2018, with China contributing to more than one-third of the global capacity and more than 50% of the global consumption. Thus, the increasing use of ABS is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of double (twin)-shot molding will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market: Emergence of Double (Twin)-Shot Molding

The double (twin)-shot molding is undertaken to manufacture medical devices, consumer electronics/lighting, door handles, key fobs, grills, vent plates, and cockpit designs, which involves a plateable and non-plateable plastic resin. When conducted with proper etching and activation, this technique helps perform selective plating with no yield loss. The benefits of this technique include low assembly costs and construction of intricate designs. The assembly cost is low because two integrated resins are used for making one piece, and there is no post-plating assembly. This technique helps create 3D designs and colored textured plastics. Thus, the emergence of double (twin)-shot molding is expected to drive the growth of the market.

"Factors such as the increase in electric cars, and the development of new POP techniques will have a positive impact on the growth of the plating on plastics market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Plating on Plastics (POP) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the plating on plastics (PoP) market by product (chrome-based, nickel-based and other metal-based), end-users (automotive, electrical and electronics, plumbing and other industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The European region led the plating on plastics (PoP) market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, MEA and South America. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the thriving automotive and electronics industries in China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan.

