

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):



-Earnings: $193.95 million in Q4 vs. $197.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q4 vs. $0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $203.59 million or $0.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.52 per share -Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q4 vs. $1.15 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

