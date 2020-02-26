

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc. (ANSS), Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165.9 million or $1.91 per share, up from $153.2 million or $1.79 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.24 per share, up from $2.13 per share last year.



Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $486.2 million from $415.4 million last year. Adjusted revenues were $492.5 million, up from $418.0 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $469.41 million.



Looking forward to first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.75 to $0.88 per share and revenues of $300 to $320 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.36 per share on revenues of $360.17 million.



For the full year 2020, Ansys expects adjusted earnings of $6.19 to $6.71 per share and revenues of $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $6.76 per share on revenues of $1.68 billion.



