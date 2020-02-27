

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB3.05 billion, or RMB23.37 per share. This compares with RMB1.70 billion, or RMB13.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.66 billion or RMB1.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to RMB15.73 billion from RMB14.41 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB3.66 Bln. vs. RMB3.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB1.12 vs. RMB0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB15.73 Bln vs. RMB14.41 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NETEASE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de