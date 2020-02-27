

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing for a fourth straight session on Thursday and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed the first U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin in California, noting that it was possible this could be an instance of 'community spread' of the coronavirus in the country.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 374.90 points or 1.67 percent to 22,051.29, after touching a low of 22,017.79 earlier. Japanese stocks tumbled to hit a four-month low on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is lower by almost 4 percent and Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent. In the tech space, Advantest is lower by more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is down more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Panasonic is falling more than 4 percent, Sony losing more than 2 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 1 percent and Canon down 0.5 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is down almost 1 percent and Toyota Motor is declining more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are losing almost 3 percent each after crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight session overnight. Among the few major gainers, Olympus is rising more than 2 percent.



Conversely, Shinsei Bank is losing more than 7 percent and Sumco Corp. is lower by almost 6 percent. Chiba Bank and Mitsui Mining & Smelting are falling more than 5 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday after seeing early strength as traders went bargain hunting. Nonetheless, lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that substantially slows global economic growth kept buying interest somewhat subdued. Traders subsequently cashed in on the early strength on Wall Street, leading to another pullback by the broader markets.



The Nasdaq closed up 15.16 points or 0.2 percent at 8,980.77, while the Dow slid 123.77 points or 0.5 percent to a four-month closing low of 26,957.59 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.4 percent to a nearly three-month closing low of 3,116.39.



The major European markets turned mixed after coming under pressure earlier on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, amid rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. WTI crude for April delivery tumbled $1.17 or about 2.3 percent to $48.73 a barrel.



