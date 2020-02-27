AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B (CI2U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Feb-2020 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - B DEALING DATE: 26/02/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 584.1166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44458 CODE: CI2U ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2U Sequence No.: 49191 EQS News ID: 984747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

