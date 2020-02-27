Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Tradegate
26.02.20
19:04 Uhr
7,082 Euro
+0,176
+2,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,884
7,040
26.02.
6,928
6,968
26.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC7,082+2,55 %