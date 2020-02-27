

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit before taxation was $194 million, compared to last year's loss of $860 million.



On a per share basis, the company's loss was 3.9 cents, narrower than last year's loss of 43.3 cents.



Underlying profit before taxation was $325 million, compared to $432 million. Underlying loss per share was 0.4 cents, compared to 5.6 cents a year ago.



Net interest income declined 6 percent to 1.90 billion from $2.03 billion last year. Net interest margin fell to 1.54 percent from 1.72 percent last year.



Underlying operating income was $3.60 billion, same as last year.



The company noted that its largest market, Hong Kong, tipped into recession, driven by a combination of the extended US-China trade dispute, slower economic growth in China and local social unrest.



Further, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) comes with unpredictable human and economic consequences.



Looking ahead for 2020, the company now expects income growth to be below its medium-term target range of 5 percent to 7 percent.



The company noted that the underlying momentum in the fourth quarter of 2019 continued in the opening weeks of 2020 but lower interest rates, slower global economic growth, a softer Hong Kong economy and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will hurt the results.



Further, the company now expects that it will take longer to achieve RoTE target of 10 percent than it previously envisaged.



The company also said its Board has authorised the purchase and cancellation of up to $0.5 billion worth of shares starting shortly and will review the potential for making a further capital return upon the completion of the Permata sale.



