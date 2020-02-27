Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHL8 ISIN: CA5626781028 Ticker-Symbol: 9SC2 
Tradegate
26.02.20
18:55 Uhr
0,085 Euro
+0,009
+12,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,069
0,083
26.02.
0,069
0,086
26.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MANGANESE X ENERGY
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP0,085+12,47 %