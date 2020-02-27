

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence rose in February after falling in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The business sentiment index rose to 3.7 in February from 2.5 in January. The average score for the past twenty years was one.



Producers were more positive about the expected activity and order position. The opinion of finished stocks improved, the agency said.



There are more entrepreneurs who expect that their production to grow in the coming three months. Producers who find their order position large were more in number than those who considered the order portfolio to be small, the agency said.



Producers in the textile, clothing and leather industry were the most optimistic in February, while producers were less negative in the transport equipment industry.



